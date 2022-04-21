Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday, gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at Sandringham estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip's death in April 2021.

PRINCE HARRY SAYS HE'S ‘TRYING’ FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH TO SEE ARCHIE AND LILIBET AMID ‘SECURITY ISSUES’

Queen Elizabeth II inspected Lightning II strike aircraft at Royal Air Force Marham in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit.

Queen Elizabeth II inspected Lightning II strike aircraft at Royal Air Force Marham in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a picture of the Queen, an accomplished equestrian, on Wednesday, showing her posing alongside two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

PRINCE HARRY'S MISSION NOW IS TO ‘PROTECT’ QUEEN ELIZABETH AFTER TRIP BACK TO UK: ‘IT WAS SO NICE TO SEE HER’

This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. 

Toy maker Mattel announced Thursday that it was marking the occasion by releasing a Barbie doll in the queen's likeness. 

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys.

Undated handout photo of the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to mark the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Mattel/Handout via REUTERS

Undated handout photo of the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to mark the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Mattel/Handout via REUTERS

Public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death.

Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death.

It’s been a little over a year since the death of Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were accompanied by their son, Prince Edward, during Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2000.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were accompanied by their son, Prince Edward, during Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2000. (Photo by Ken Goff/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.