Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puerto Rico
Published

Puerto Rican gunmen open fire at birthday party, killing 3 including a 4-year-old boy

Puerto Rican officials believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory's coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.

Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.

PUERTO RICAN MAN SENTENCED FOR COMMITTING HATE CRIME AGAINST TRANSGENDER WOMAN

An aerial view of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is pictured above. A four-year-old boy and two men were killed at a Puerto Rican birthday party on Tuesday.

An aerial view of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is pictured above. A four-year-old boy and two men were killed at a Puerto Rican birthday party on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one has been arrested.