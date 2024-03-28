Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bahamas

Prominent Bahamas politician killed during robbery attempt near Nassau

Don Saunders, 49, was the deputy chairman of the Free National Movement Party

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A well-known politician in the Bahamas was killed when two gunmen opened fire on a group of people while trying to rob them, police said Thursday.

Don Saunders, a former parliamentarian and the deputy chairman of the Free National Movement Party, died at the scene late Wednesday, according to officials. He was 49.

4 SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR 2013 ASSASSINATION OF TUNISIAN POLITICIAN

"We are still gathering all of the facts as we come to grips with this tragedy," parliamentarian and FNM party leader Michael C. Pintard wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Bahamian flag

Photographed here is the Bahamian flag. (Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that the shooting occurred in Gambier Village, just west of the capital, Nassau.

Police said the unidentified gunmen apparently demanded cash and began shooting after the group "reportedly panicked and fled for refuge."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate arrests.