Prince Charles, Camilla greeted with 21-gun salute, military band in Halifax

By | Associated Press
    Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, smile during an event in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Monday, May 19, 2014. Prince Charles and Camilla are visiting Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson) (The Associated Press)

    Prince Charles, right, meets the Governor General of Canada David Johnston in Halifax, Canada, on Sunday, May 18, 2014. The royal couple begins a four-day tour of Canada. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson) (The Associated Press)

    Prince Charles, center right, and his wife Camilla, right, meet the Governor General of Canada, David Johnston and his wife Sharon in Halifax, Canada, on Sunday, May 18, 2014. The royal couple begins a four-day tour of Canada. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson) (The Associated Press)

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been greeted by hundreds of people at Halifax city hall on the first full day of a four-day visit to Canada.

People bundled up against chilly weather and a light mist over Grand Parade, a square in front of city hall, as the Prince of Wales was welcomed Monday by Gov. Gen. David Johnston, politicians, military officers and aboriginal elders.

A 21-gun royal salute echoed through the city's downtown as the prince inspected a royal guard in front of the city's cenotaph.

The visit to Canada will see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also visit Pictou, Nova Scotia, Charlottetown and Winnipeg.

This is the couple's second Canadian tour since 2012.