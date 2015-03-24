Prince Charles, Camilla greeted with 21-gun salute, military band in Halifax

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been greeted by hundreds of people at Halifax city hall on the first full day of a four-day visit to Canada.

People bundled up against chilly weather and a light mist over Grand Parade, a square in front of city hall, as the Prince of Wales was welcomed Monday by Gov. Gen. David Johnston, politicians, military officers and aboriginal elders.

A 21-gun royal salute echoed through the city's downtown as the prince inspected a royal guard in front of the city's cenotaph.

The visit to Canada will see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also visit Pictou, Nova Scotia, Charlottetown and Winnipeg.

This is the couple's second Canadian tour since 2012.