Pregnant college student in Mexico's Juarez killed by jealous ex-boyfriend as violence surges in border city, cops say

A pregnant college student in the Mexico border city of Juarez was murdered by a jealous ex-boyfriend who slashed her throat and dumped her body in a park — a slaying that prompted protests as homicides continue to rise in the city just across the U.S. border from Texas.

Dana Lizeth Lozano Chavez, a student at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez, was found dead after midnight Saturday just hours after she was last seen leaving a cafe near the campus, El Paso Times reported.

Lozano, who was four to six weeks pregnant, was discovered with her throat slashed in Ciudad Juarez, a city across the border from El Paso, Texas. Investigators said the 18-year-old died of "carotid artery laceration."

Andrés David H.S. was arrested Monday after investigators discovered the former boyfriend asked Lozano to meet him at the park and killed her with a knife, Mexican newspaper Norte reported. The 18-year-old's last name was withheld in accordance with the country's rule on naming suspects. He and Lozano had dated for more than three years before ending the relationship in October. Authorities said he carried out the murder out of jealousy.

Lozano was a literature student and described as a “brilliant person” with a “tireless curiosity and a sense of humor infectious with freshness and irreverence.”

"She was a brilliant person," university professor Ricardo Vigueras wrote in a Facebook post. "She participated in class with always intelligent comments, a tireless curiosity and a sense of humor infectious with freshness and irreverence. She was one of those students who made your job easy."

Lozano’s death sparked protests and prompted the university to cancel classes for four days to hold sessions on gender and safety issues. Several students called on the school to hold self-defense workshop for women and raise awareness on violence in Juarez, which has seen more than 350 homicides so far this year, El Paso Times reported.

More than 25 women were among those murdered.

