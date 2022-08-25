Expand / Collapse search
Dinosaurs
Published

Portuguese man discovers 82-foot long dinosaur skeleton in his backyard

A brachiosaurid sauropod dinosaur that could be the biggest ever discovered in Europe is being unearthed in Portugal

By Paul Best | Fox News
An international research team is uncovering the remains of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe after a Portuguese man started noticing fossilized bones in his backyard years ago. 

The fossil, located in central Portugal, is believed to be a brachiosaurid sauropod dinosaur that would have stood 39 feet tall and been about 82 feet long, according to the University of Lisbon. 

Portuguese and Spanish researchers are uncovering the skeleton of an 82-foot long dinosaur that a man found in his back yard. 

Portuguese and Spanish researchers are uncovering the skeleton of an 82-foot long dinosaur that a man found in his back yard.  (Instituto Dom Luiz, Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, Portugal)

"It is not usual to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, maintaining their original anatomical position," Elisabete Malafaia, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Lisbon, said this week. 

"This mode of preservation is relatively uncommon in the fossil record of dinosaurs, in particular sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic."

SCIENTISTS FIND A NEW ASTEROID CRATER THAT MAY SHED LIGHT ON DINOSAUR'S EXTINCTION

Sauropods, iconic herbivorous dinosaurs known for their long necks and tails, lived from 160 to 100 million years ago. 

  • Researcher uncovering dinosaur
    Image 1 of 2

    A paleontologist works to unearth a dinosaur skeleton in Pombal, Portugal (Instituto Dom Luiz, Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, Portugal)

  • Dinosaur skeleton in Portugal
    Image 2 of 2

    (Instituto Dom Luiz, Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, Portugal)

A man in Pombal, Portugal, first noticed fragments of bones on his property in 2017 while doing construction. 

In recent weeks, Portuguese and Spanish researchers have uncovered the vertebrate and ribs of the sauropod in the man's backyard. 

