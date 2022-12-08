Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Portugal woman found dead after overnight rains flood Lisbon

55-year-old woman got trapped by the water in basement

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Heavy overnight rains flooded Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, and killed a 55-year-old woman who got trapped by the water in the basement where she lived, the national Civil Protection Agency said Thursday.

The intense rainfall and winds washed away cars and flooded streets, buildings, and public transport stations, blocking some metro lines. Authorities shut roads around the capital and city tunnels.

CA STORM TAPERS OFF AFTER LEAVING 1 DEAD, 4 MISSING

Among hundreds of incidents reported, local hospital San Francisco Xavier lost part of its roof and water flooded some of the building.

A man tries to remove muddy water following a flood in Lisbon on Dec. 8, 2022. One person died last night due to flooding in the Lisbon region, hit by heavy rains, civil defense services said.

A man tries to remove muddy water following a flood in Lisbon on Dec. 8, 2022. One person died last night due to flooding in the Lisbon region, hit by heavy rains, civil defense services said. (Carlos Costa/AFP via Getty Images)

The Civil Protection authority has called on citizens not to leave their homes and to try to avoid low-level areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portuguese weather agency IPMA has placed all Lisbon districts under red alert, the most severe of three levels, and forecast the rain to last until Friday.