Popular Honduran TV journalist kidnapped by heavily armed men

Police investigators say they're searching for a popular television journalist in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula who was taken by heavily armed men while driving in his truck.

Investigators spokesman Elvis Guzman says Anibal Barrow was taken late Monday night along with three family members, who were later released unharmed. Guzman said Tuesday that his truck was found abandoned with a bullet hole and traces of blood.

The 62-year-old journalist has a daily morning news show called "Anibal and Nothing More" on Globo television in San Pedro Sula. His son, also named Anibal, is running for congress in November with the opposition Liberal Party.

Military chief Rene Ponce said no request for ransom has been received. U.N. data show Honduras suffers some of the highest crime rates in the world, including for journalists.