Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, freed by firefighters

Pope Francis spent 25 minutes in a stuck Vatican elevator Sunday until firefighters were able to free him.

The mishap kept Francis from arriving on time for his weekly prayer in St. Peter’s Square. He was a few minutes late for the traditional noon appointment.

"I have to apologize for being late," a smiling Pope said at the start of his address, the BBC reported.

He then asked the crowd for a round of applause for the firefighters, BBC reported.

Francis explained there had been a “drop in voltage and the elevator stopped.”

"Thank goodness, the fire officers arrived, and I thank them so much; and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again," he said, according to the BBC.

During the address, Francis said he would appoint ten new Roman Catholic cardinals next month.