Pope Leo opts to share papal residence with four associates, breaking with tradition

Pope Leo XIV is shaking up tradition at the Vatican — moving into a newly renovated papal apartment and bringing four roommates, according to reports.

Leo plans to share his new residence, which is undergoing a major revamp, marking the first time in modern history that a pope has decided to live communally in the palace’s official quarters, The Telegraph reported.

"It seems to be new to me," Vatican correspondent Iacopo Scaramuzzi told the U.K. outlet. "I don’t know if that takes account of the long history of the Church, but certainly in the modern era."

Among those reportedly joining him is his Peruvian personal secretary, Father Edgard Rimaycuna, who is often seen at Leo’s side. A trusted adviser and close friend since the Pope’s early pastoral years in South America, Father Edgard, is thought of as one of Leo’s most loyal companions.

"In my opinion, Leo is definitely different to Francis but not that different," Scaramuzzi added. "He is returning to the papal apartments, but not like a king."

The shared living arrangement is said to reflect the community ethos of the Augustinians, the order of friars to which Leo belongs.

The move also contrasts with Pope Francis, who said no to moving into the papal apartments when he was ordained in 2013, choosing instead a Vatican guesthouse.

The Apostolic Palace, where the apartment lies, dates back to the 15th century and also houses papal offices, museums and the Sistine Chapel.

Italian media outlet La Repubblica reported this week that renovations to the apartment are ongoing.

The 10-room suite, located on the palace’s third floor, has also undergone repairs for water infiltration and humidity after years of disuse.

The Vatican has remained "tight-lipped about the latest restructure," according to The Telegraph, though technicians have been at work for months.

When Francis died in April, the papal apartments were sealed in a ritual before being reopened for renovation. Since then, Pope Leo has been living in the Sagrestia building near St. Peter’s Basilica.

This isn’t the first time Leo XIV has opted for a modern touch. Born to a working-class immigrant family in Chicago, he grew up modestly before joining the priesthood.

In 2024, he told Vatican News that he strives to stay grounded.

"A bishop is not supposed to be a little prince sitting in his kingdom, but rather called authentically to be humble, to be close to the people he serves, to walk with them and to suffer with them," he said.

Reaction to Leo’s move has been mixed online. Earlier this year, author James Martin wrote on X: "We need to trust Pope Leo’s discernment in this and all things — and wish him well in his new digs!"