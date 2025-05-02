Expand / Collapse search
Chimney installed on Sistine Chapel's roof ahead of conclave to pick Pope Francis' successor

Conclave set to begin at the Vatican on Wednesday, May 7

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A chimney was installed Friday, May 2, on the roof of the Sistine Chapel ahead of the conclave to pick the next pope.

The chimney that will let the world know when cardinals have chosen a successor to Pope Francis was installed Friday on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.  

Firefighters were seen putting up the fixture ahead of the conclave set to begin next Wednesday. 

During a conclave, cardinals vote through a secret ballot. A two-thirds majority is required for the election. After each round of submissions, ballots are read aloud and then burned. The ashes are used to notify audiences around the world and onlookers in St. Peter’s Square of the election’s status. 

Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican indicates a new round of voting is set to happen. White smoke signals a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church is selected. 

Sistene Chapel chimney

Firefighters place the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel where cardinals will gather to elect the new pope at the Vatican, on Friday, May 2. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

The Sistine Chapel has been closed to the public for more than a week now as the Vatican is preparing for the conclave. 

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. 

Pope Francis on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, April 20. (AP/Gregorio Borgia))

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced that morning. 

Sistine Chapel ceiling

Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel in May 2021. The conclave will begin inside the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, May 7. (AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God." 

Fox News' Gabriele Regalbuto and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report. 

