©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update October 24, 2016

Pope gives marching orders to Jesuits and new superior

By | Associated Press
    Pope Francis waves from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, as he arrives for the Angelus prayer, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (The Associated Press)

    Crucifixes are displayed as Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, during the Angelus prayer, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (The Associated Press)

    Pope Francis delivers his speech from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, during the Angelus prayer, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (The Associated Press)

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis is giving marching orders to members of his Jesuit order and their new superior. He wants them to go to the "peripheries" to serve freely and obediently.

Francis slipped out of the Vatican Monday to address the assembly of Jesuits who on Oct. 14 elected their first-ever Latin American superior, the Rev. Arturo Sosa of Venezuela.

The Society of Jesus, as the Jesuits are formally known, is the largest religious order of priests and brothers in the Catholic Church.

In his remarks, Francis urged the priests to "walk together, freely and obediently, going to the peripheries where the others don't arrive."

In addition to the usual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, Jesuits take a fourth vow of obedience to the pope regarding their mission.