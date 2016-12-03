Pope Francis to visit Colombia in 2017, President Santos says

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL OR MERCHANDISING USAGE - BOOKS OUT, BROADCAST OUT, All image rights and copyrights reserved to the photographic Service of L'Osservatore Romano). IMAGE IS NOT LICENSED FOR USAGE BEYOND 60 DAYS OF CREATE DATE. Pope Francis meets with the full College of Cardinals, electors and non-electors in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace, on March 15, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. The inauguration mass of Pope Francis, the first ever Latin American Pontiff, will be held on March 19, 2013 in Vatican City. The Pope met with cardinals earlier on his second day as Pontif. (Photo by Servizio Fotografico L'Osservatore Romano via Getty Images)
Bogotá, Colombia (AP) – Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos says Pope Francis will pay a visit to his country in the first quarter of next year.
The pope promised in February to visit Colombia if the country's government and rebels signed a peace treaty to end Latin American's longest-running conflict. The treaty was signed on Monday, though it still must be ratified by voters.
Francis gave a strong push to the Colombian negotiators while he was in Cuba last year, telling them they didn't have the right to abandon peace efforts.
Santos announced the upcoming four-day visit a meeting of the country's petroleum industry.
