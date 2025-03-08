Pope Francis shows 'slight improvement' during fourth week in hospital, Vatican says

Pope Francis has apparently shown "slight improvement" and is responding well to ongoing oxygen therapy, according to a statement from the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been in the hospital since Feb. 14, when he was admitted for respiratory issues that were later found to be bilateral pneumonia.

Doctors are keeping the pope’s prognosis under wraps as they continue to evaluate his condition.

On Thursday, the pope recorded a message thanking those who had been praying for his recovery. The recording was "clearly an effort for him," Vatican sources said, pointing out that the noise from the pope’s oxygen machine could be heard in the audio.

"We could hear yesterday that he was getting oxygen through the nose during audio, clearly he won't read Angelus," Vatican sources told Fox News.

Ash Wednesday also looked different this year, as the pope was unable to lead mass. Instead, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis read the pope’s homily aloud at Rome’s Santa Sabrina Basilica.

The pope has had a long history of respiratory issues. When he was just 21 years old, Pope Francis had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs. Now, according to Vatican sources, he is continuing therapy for bilateral pneumonia.

Catholics across the globe have prayed for Pope Francis since he was first hospitalized in February. This includes Vice President JD Vance, who offered a prayer for the pope during last month’s National Prayer Breakfast.

"Every day me and my children have said a prayer for the Holy Father, and we pray for his health, and we pray for his comfort as he deals with what appears to be a pretty serious health crisis," Vance said.