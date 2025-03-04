Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis

Pope Francis off mechanical ventilation, stabilizing after breathing crises: Vatican sources

Pope Francis suffered two acute respiratory crises on Monday

Greg Norman , Courtney Walsh
Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital Video

Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital

Children being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital crafted numerous "get well" cards and drawings for Pope Francis as he received treatment at the hospital.

Pope Francis was taken off mechanical ventilation and is stabilizing Tuesday following a pair of breathing crises the day before, Vatican sources told Fox News. 

The 88-year-old's overall outlook remains "guarded" and he is not out of danger yet, the sources added. 

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. Doctors first diagnosed a complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both of his lungs. 

Pope Francis suffered two acute respiratory crises Monday, a complex medical situation that was less dangerous than Friday's bronchospasm, the Vatican announced. The developments prompted Francis to resume "non-invasive mechanical ventilation." 

POPE FRANCIS SUFFERS 2 ACUTE RESPIRATORY CRISES, VATICAN SAYS 

Pope Francis attends general audience

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Feb. 12, 2025.  (Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the pope returned to a high-oxygen flow nose tube, and is now awake and continuing breathing exercises, according to the sources. 

They also said it is "[p]remature to think" if Francis has a Do Not Resuscitate order. 

POPE FRANCIS BELIEVES ‘PAPACY IS FOR LIFE,’ HISTORIAN-BIOGRAPHER SAYS 

Prayers for Pope Francis

A woman holds a candle as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, leads the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on Monday, March 3. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"I would like to thank you for your prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world," Pope Francis said in a message posted to his X account on Sunday.  

Portrait of Pope Francis

A woman touches a portrait of Pope Francis following a Catholic Mass held to pray for the ailing Pontiff on Feb. 24, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

"I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people," he added. 

