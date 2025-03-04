Pope Francis off mechanical ventilation, stabilizing after breathing crises: Vatican sources

Pope Francis was taken off mechanical ventilation and is stabilizing Tuesday following a pair of breathing crises the day before, Vatican sources told Fox News.

The 88-year-old's overall outlook remains "guarded" and he is not out of danger yet, the sources added.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. Doctors first diagnosed a complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Pope Francis suffered two acute respiratory crises Monday, a complex medical situation that was less dangerous than Friday's bronchospasm, the Vatican announced. The developments prompted Francis to resume "non-invasive mechanical ventilation."

On Tuesday morning, the pope returned to a high-oxygen flow nose tube, and is now awake and continuing breathing exercises, according to the sources.

They also said it is "[p]remature to think" if Francis has a Do Not Resuscitate order.

"I would like to thank you for your prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world," Pope Francis said in a message posted to his X account on Sunday.

"I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people," he added.

