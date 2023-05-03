Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pope Francis
Published

Pope Francis greets Russian Orthodox leader amid secret Vatican 'mission' to end war in Ukraine

Pope Francis has previously referenced a secret Vatican 'mission' underway in Ukraine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Pope Francis greets Russian Orthodox leader amid secret Vatican 'mission' to end war in Ukraine Video

Pope Francis greets Russian Orthodox leader amid secret Vatican 'mission' to end war in Ukraine

Pope Francis met with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church Wednesday in Vatican City. (Associated Press)

Pope Francis met with a high-ranking leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, raising questions on the status of a secret "mission" in Ukraine.

The pontiff greeted Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk at the Vatican on Wednesday following his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

POPE FRANCIS CONFIRMS SECRET VATICAN MISSION IN UKRAINE

Anthony is the chairman for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate and serves as a foreign relations envoy for Patriarch Kirill — head of the Orthodox Church in Russia and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the general audience, Anthony approached the pontiff and clasped hands with him as the two spoke inaudibly for approximately a minute. 

Pope Francis audience Anthony of Volokolamsk

Pope Francis prepares to meet with the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, during the weekly general audience on May 3, 2023, at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS GIVES WOMEN THE RIGHT TO VOTE AT MEETING OF BISHOPS

The Orthodox metropolitan presented the pope with a Christian icon before being met and escorted by Vatican staff.

Pope Francis confirmed Sunday that the Vatican is involved in a secret peace "mission" aimed to return Ukrainian children who were moved to Russia during the war between the two nations. 

Pope Francis meets Russian Orthodox Anthony of Volokolamsk

Pope Francis meets with the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, during the weekly general audience on May 3, 2023 at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

POPE FRANCIS EYES 2024 VISIT TO NATIVE ARGENTINA

"I’m available to do anything," Francis said during a press conference. "There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway. When it’s public, I’ll talk about it."

Anthony of Volokolamsk

Prefect of the Pontifical House, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, right, and the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, arrive for the Pope's weekly general audience on May 3, 2023, at at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Thursday he asked the pope for assistance in this effort to bring his country's children back home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony of Volokolamsk Benedict funeral

Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, right, pays his respect to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on Jan. 4, 2023. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

"I asked the Vatican and the Holy Father for help in getting back children taken by force by Russia," Shmyhal told reporters.

Fox News' Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com