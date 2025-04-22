Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ last words revealed as Vatican describes his final hours

Vatican says Pope Francis did not suffer during his final hours

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Pope Francis' surprise Easter Sunday appearance delights crowds Video

Pope Francis' surprise Easter Sunday appearance delights crowds

Fox News' Madison Scarpino reports on the pope's Easter celebration at the Vatican and his meeting with Vice President JD Vance.

Pope Francis’ last words before his death on Monday were an expression of thanks to his personal nurse and caregiver, Massimiliano Strappetti, the Vatican revealed Tuesday while describing the 88-year-old pontiff’s final hours.

Francis hesitated to surprise a throng of 50,000 faithful who amassed in St. Peter’s Square with a ride in the popemobile following his Easter blessing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican News reported, with the pontiff asking Strappetti, "Do you think I can manage it?" 

Once Francis was reassured, he took his tour of the square, stopping to embrace people, especially children, on his route.

Among Francis’ last words was a heartfelt message to Strappetti.

POPE FRANCIS DEAD AT 88, VATICAN SAYS

Pope Francis dead

Pope Francis appears in the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica for the last time before his death to bestow the Urbi et Orbi in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

"Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," Francis, widely known as "the People’s Pope," told his personal health care assistant, Vatican News reported.

Francis rested the rest of Sunday afternoon and had a quiet dinner, according to the official Vatican news agency.

Pope Francis touring in popemobile

Pope Francis tours the crowd at the end of the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Francis showed the first signs of illness around 5:30 a.m. on Easter Monday and fell into a coma an hour later, according to Vatican News. Before falling into the coma, Francis made "a gesture of farewell with his hand" to Strappetti.

POPE FRANCIS' OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED IN ANNOUNCEMENT FROM VATICAN

Francis died after going into a coma and suffering a heart attack.

Those at his side during his final moments said Francis did not suffer, and his death happened quickly, Vatican News reported.

The Pope’s death follows years of ongoing health concerns, including a recent hospitalization for double pneumonia.

Pope Francis' funeral to take place on Saturday Video

The Vatican released images of Francis lying in state at the Vatican on Tuesday. The Pope was pictured lying in a wooden casket wearing red vestments and his bishop’s miter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.