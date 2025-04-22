Pope Francis’ last words revealed as Vatican describes his final hours

Pope Francis’ last words before his death on Monday were an expression of thanks to his personal nurse and caregiver, Massimiliano Strappetti, the Vatican revealed Tuesday while describing the 88-year-old pontiff’s final hours.

Francis hesitated to surprise a throng of 50,000 faithful who amassed in St. Peter’s Square with a ride in the popemobile following his Easter blessing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican News reported, with the pontiff asking Strappetti, "Do you think I can manage it?"

Once Francis was reassured, he took his tour of the square, stopping to embrace people, especially children, on his route.

Among Francis’ last words was a heartfelt message to Strappetti.

"Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," Francis, widely known as "the People’s Pope," told his personal health care assistant, Vatican News reported.

Francis rested the rest of Sunday afternoon and had a quiet dinner, according to the official Vatican news agency.

Francis showed the first signs of illness around 5:30 a.m. on Easter Monday and fell into a coma an hour later, according to Vatican News. Before falling into the coma, Francis made "a gesture of farewell with his hand" to Strappetti.

Francis died after going into a coma and suffering a heart attack.

Those at his side during his final moments said Francis did not suffer, and his death happened quickly, Vatican News reported.

The Pope’s death follows years of ongoing health concerns, including a recent hospitalization for double pneumonia.

The Vatican released images of Francis lying in state at the Vatican on Tuesday. The Pope was pictured lying in a wooden casket wearing red vestments and his bishop’s miter.

Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica.

