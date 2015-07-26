Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Pollard's ex-wife: Israel should fund 'top-notch' attorney for his upcoming parole hearing

By | Associated Press
FILE - This May 15, 1998, file photo shows Jonathan Pollard speaking during an interview in a conference room at the Federal Correction Institution in Butner, N.C. Pollard could be released from federal prison within months. Pollard becomes eligible for parole in November 2015, on the 30th anniversary of his arrest on charges of selling classified information to Israel. U.S. officials say they're unlikely to oppose his parole.(AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File)

FILE - This May 15, 1998, file photo shows Jonathan Pollard speaking during an interview in a conference room at the Federal Correction Institution in Butner, N.C. Pollard could be released from federal prison within months. Pollard becomes eligible for parole in November 2015, on the 30th anniversary of his arrest on charges of selling classified information to Israel. U.S. officials say they're unlikely to oppose his parole.(AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File) (The Associated Press)

JERUSALEM – The former wife of Jonathan Pollard, an American convicted of spying for Israel, has called on the Israeli government to pay for an attorney to facilitate his freedom amid international speculation he could be released soon.

Anne Pollard told Channel 2 TV Saturday that Israel needs to provide a budget for a "top-notch attorney" for his upcoming parole hearing.

She said there has been "no official word that Jonathan is being released on any date." He is eligible for parole in late November.

Pollard, a U.S. Navy analyst, was sentenced to life in 1985 for relaying secret documents to Israel. The case roiled Israel-U.S relations.

His supporters view him a martyr who was punished excessively, pointing to other cases where spies from less-friendly countries were treated more leniently.