Germany
Published

Polish bus collides with truck on German highway, leading to dozens of injuries

10 German travelers were said to have suffered severe injuries, including one who was critically injured

Associated Press
A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck injured dozens of people in eastern Germany, police in Poland and German news agency dpa reported.

The crash happened Tuesday on the A 12 highway in the state of Brandenburg between the towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf.

German police said 52 people were hurt, including 10 with severe injuries, dpa said. One person was said to be in critical condition.

UNITED STATES AGREES TO HELP FINANCE POLAND'S NUCLEAR ENERGY PLAN

Three helicopters, ambulances and police officers were on the scene, and the section of highway was closed.

Accident scene in Germany

Police and ambulance crews arrive on the scene after an accident involving a truck and a Polish bus in Dannenreich, Germany, on May 9, 2023. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

Police said the truck, which was traveling in the direction of Berlin, collided with the side of the bus when it tried to change lanes.

Polish police confirmed on Twitter that a bus from Poland was involved in a crash in Germany and that many people were injured. Polish police personnel were deployed to the scene to aid the injured.