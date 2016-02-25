Policeman killed, 5 wounded in Kuwait by hit-and-run driver

A Kuwaiti policeman has been killed and five policemen wounded when a hit-and-run driver ran them over at roundabout in the capital of Kuwait City.

The official Kuwait News Agency reported that security forces apprehended the driver, despite his attempts to flee the scene on Thursday. The male suspect was named as Abdulaziz Waleed al-Shamlan.

The Interior Ministry did not disclose further details about his nationality or possible motive.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has advised Americans there to avoid crowds and be vigilant of their surroundings amid heavier traffic and celebrations on Kuwait's National and Liberation Days, which fall on Thursday and Friday. However, the message for U.S. citizens said the embassy was not aware of any specific security threats.