Poland's president to meet with prime minister to discuss Ukraine's request for Western-made battle tanks

Other countries such as the US, France have supplied military assistance to Ukraine

Associated Press
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda was meeting Monday with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighboring Ukraine, including Kyiv's request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks.

A presidential aide said the request for German-made Leopard 2 tanks which Poland, among other countries, uses, will be on the agenda.

Pawel Szrot said that should Warsaw decide to hand over a limited number of Leopard tanks it would "only be within a wide agreement and an undertaking by other countries that have these tanks."

POLAND ASKS UN TO STEP IN AS IT PUSHES GERMANY FOR WWII REPARATIONS

Szrot stressed that such decisions need to also take Poland's security into account.

A Leopard 2 tank of the Polish Army is seen with a soldier in camouflage near Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept 13, 2022. Leaders in Poland are set to discuss the request by Poland to send tanks to Ukraine as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

A Leopard 2 tank of the Polish Army is seen with a soldier in camouflage near Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept 13, 2022. Leaders in Poland are set to discuss the request by Poland to send tanks to Ukraine as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and Duda were involved in "wider coalition" international talks regarding heavy tanks for Ukraine, but that Warsaw would not proceed with potential deliveries alone.

Last week, in its biggest military assistance package for Ukraine, the United States pledged, among others, 50 Bradley tank-killing armored vehicles with missiles. Germany also announced it would supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and France promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.