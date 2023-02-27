Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Poland reports African swine fever outbreak in local livestock

The disease has affected more than 828,000 pigs in 41 countries

Reuters
Poland has reported outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) in five wild boar in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday citing Polish authorities.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER DETECTED IN GREECE FROM WILD BOAR

Poland has reported five cases of African swine fever in its livestock population.

The deadly hog disease has been spreading in eastern Europe with outbreaks found in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, WOAH said in a separate report on the disease.

ARGENTINA TIGHTENS HEALTH PROTOCOLS TO CONTROL BIRD FLU

In total, since January 2021 ASF has been reported as present in 41 countries, affecting more than 828,000 pigs and more than 23,000 wild boar with more than 1 million animal losses, WOAH said.

