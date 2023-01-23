Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

African swine fever detected in Greece from wild boar

The African disease which is highly contagious and deadly among pigs is harmless to humans

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greece has detected African swine fever in a wild boar in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The disease, harmless to humans but highly contagious among pigs, was found in a dead wild boar in a forest in the Serres region, which borders Bulgaria and North Macedonia, WOAH said, citing a report from the Greek authorities.

WOAH said the case was the first since early 2020, when Greece faced its first-ever outbreak of African swine fever.

The African swine flu has spread in Europe, hitting countries such as Germany, Italy, and Greece.

The African swine flu has spread in Europe, hitting countries such as Germany, Italy, and Greece.

Greece's agriculture ministry also announced the new outbreak in a statement, saying measures were being taken to avert the spread of the disease.

African swine fever is often deadly for pigs and has disrupted pork production and trade in recent years after outbreaks among farm herds in Asia and Europe.

In Europe, the disease has spread from the east of the continent to reach countries including Germany and Italy.