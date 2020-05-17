Pirates fire at tanker off Yemen, shipping company says

Pirates attacked a tanker off the coast of Yemen, according to the ship's operators.

Stolt Tankers reported that the Stolt Apal was 75 nautical miles off Yemen's coast when the attack unfolded. The ship's manager reported that two speedboats with a total of six armed pirates aboard approached the vessel before an exchange of fire.

"After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit," Stolt Tankers said via Reuters.

IRAN TANKERS SAILING TO VENEZUELA IN EFFORT TO UNDERMINE US SANCTIONS

"The bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets but there were no injuries, no pollution and no cargo impacted on Stolt Apal. A coalition warship responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage."

It was the ninth reported incident in the Gulf of Aden just this year, according to security firm Dryad Global.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Most such attacks have taken place near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.