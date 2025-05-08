Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pope Leo XIV

In Pictures: From Chicago priest to new pope, the historic rise of Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV announced as new pontiff on May 8, 2025

Brooke Curto By Brooke Curto Fox News
Published
  • Pope Leo XIV
    Image 1 of 25

    Robert Francis Prevost, future Pope Leo XIV, stands fourth from the left with his second-grade class at St. Mary of the Assumption School in 1962. (St. Mary of the Assumption School)

  • Pope John Paul II meets the future Pope Leo XIV
    Image 2 of 25

    Robert Prevost – now Pope Leo XIV – pictured with Pope John Paul II in an undated photo. (Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel/Handout via Reuters)

  • Pope John Paul II meets the future Pope Leo XIV
    Image 3 of 25

    Robert Prevost seen in an undated image with Pope John Paul II. (Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel/Handout via Reuters)

  • Pope John Paul II meets the future Pope Leo XIV
    Image 4 of 25

    Undated picture of Robert Prevost with Pope John Paul II. (Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel/Handout via Reuters)

  • Pope Leo XIV at mass
    Image 5 of 25

    Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost receives the red biretta from Pope Francis during the consistory in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City, Vatican, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV parish
    Image 6 of 25

    The exterior of the shuttered St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, which Pope Leo XIV attended while growing up in Dolton, Illinois, on May 9, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV and Francis
    Image 7 of 25

    Robert Francis Prevost during the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of new Cardinal at St. Peter's Square on Sept. 30, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV church
    Image 8 of 25

    Picture of the Our Lady of Monserrat Parish, in Trujillo, northern Peru, where Robert Francis Prevost was parish administrator from 1992 to 1999, taken on the day of his election as the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff. (Steffano Palomino/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV as cardinal
    Image 9 of 25

    Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost poses after being elevated to the rank of cardinal at the Vatican, Sept. 30, 2023. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

  • Pope Leo XIV at Vatican
    Image 10 of 25

    Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost and Cardinal Pietro Parolin attend Palm Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Square on April 13, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV room
    Image 11 of 25

    Picture of the room at the Augustine convent Santo Tomas de Villanueva's chapel, where Robert Francis Prevost lived between 1988 and 1998, in Trujillo, in northern Peru, taken on the day of his election as the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff. (Steffano Palomino/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV in miter
    Image 12 of 25

    Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, attended the 7th Novemdiales Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on May 02, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV in green robe
    Image 13 of 25

    The late Pope Francis greeted Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost during the Mass on the Jubilee of The Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel at St. Peter's Square on Feb. 9, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV in black
    Image 14 of 25

    Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost attends the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV leads rosary
    Image 15 of 25

    Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost leads rosary prayers for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square on March 3, 2025, in Vatican City. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV with cardinals
    Image 16 of 25

    Cardinal Robert Prevost attended Holy Mass, celebrated for before the election of a new pope in St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, May 7, 2025. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)

  • Pope Leo XIV at prayer
    Image 17 of 25

    Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost during a Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice Mass ahead of the conclave, in which he and the other cardinal electors were called to elect a new pope, at the Vatican on May 7, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV leads service
    Image 18 of 25

    Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost led a prayer service in St. Peter's Square, as the late Pope Francis continued his hospitalization, at the Vatican, March 3, 2025. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

  • Pope Leo XIV on balcony
    Image 19 of 25

    Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

  • Pope Leo XIV waves
    Image 20 of 25

    Pope Leo XIV waves from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

  • Friends in Peru
    Image 21 of 25

    Father Ramiro Castillo, vicar superior of the Augustinians of the North, holds a picture depicting Robert Francis Prevost, who became Pope Leo XIV on May 8, 2025, as he poses with attendees after a mass in his honour at the Our Lady of Monserrat Parish, where the new pope was parish administrator from 1992 to 1999, in Trujillo, northern Peru, on the day of his election as the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff. (Steffano Palomino/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV greets cardinals
    Image 22 of 25

    Pope Leo XIV leads the Pro Ecclesia Mass in the Sistine Chapel, on May 9, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media/Vatican Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV's childhood home
    Image 23 of 25

    A person takes a picture of the childhood home of Pope Leo XIV in Dolton, Illinois, on May 9, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pope Leo XIV addresses the College of Cardinals
    Image 24 of 25

    Pope Leo XIV meets the College of Cardinals in the New Synod Hall at the Vatican, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

  • Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia balcony of St Peter's basilica in The Vatican, on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 25 of 25

    Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia balcony of St Peter's basilica in The Vatican, on May 11, 2025. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)