Philippines FM tells China to ‘Get the f--- out’ in tweet over South China Sea dispute

Teodoro Loscin, the Philippine foreign minister, took to Twitter on Monday to criticize China over what he called Beijing’s illegal activities in the South China Sea, a report said.

"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see…O…GET THE F--- OUT," he posted on his personal account without the censor. His tweet continued, "What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province."

Reuters reported that Manila has voiced opposition to what it sees as Beijing’s encroachment on its 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone.

NPR reported in March that China had about 220 vessels at the Whitsun Reef, which is claimed by the Philippines, China and Vietnam. Delfin Lorenzana, the Philippine defense minister, told the news outlet that the territory is within Manila’s exclusive zone under established international law.

Countries in the area have reported what seems to be a more assertive China.