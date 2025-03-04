Expand / Collapse search
Asia

Philippine fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing during mission against insurgents in southern province

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the tactical mission around midnight on Monday

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Philippine air force fighter jet carrying two pilots went missing during a night combat assault in support of ground forces who were battling insurgents in a southern province, officials said Tuesday.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the tactical mission around midnight on Monday before reaching a target area. A search for the jet is underway.

"We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time," Philippine air force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

CHINESE NAVY HELICOPTER FLIES WITHIN 10 FEET OF PHILIPPINE PATROL PLANE OVER DISPUTED SHOAL

Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets

Two Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets fly during a joint patrol and training session with the U.S. over the South China Sea, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Philippine Air Force via AP)

The other aircraft involved in the mission returned safely to an air base in central Cebu province, the air force said, without offering further details due to security reasons.

The incident happened in a southern Philippine province during an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas, a Philippine military official told The Associated Press.

US FLIES JOINT PATROL WITH THE PHILIPPINES NEAR SHOAL REGION GUARDED BY CHINA

Philippines air patrol

Two Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets fly with two U.S. Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft during a joint patrol and training session over the South China Sea on Tuesday, Feb.4, 2025. (Philippine Air Force via AP)

It was not immediately clear if the other FA-50s would be grounded after the incident.

The Philippines acquired 12 FA-50s multi-purpose fighter jets from South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. for 18.9 billion pesos, or $331 million, beginning in 2015. The acquisition was viewed at the time as the biggest deal under a military modernization program that had been repeatedly stalled by a lack of funds.

A Philippine Air Force FA-50 and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet

A Philippine Air Force FA-50, left, and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet, right, fly in formation during the US-Philippines joint air force military exercise dubbed 'Cope Thunder' at Basa Air Base in Pampanga on April 11, 2024. (Getty Images)

In addition to anti-insurgency missions, the jets have been used for various other activities, including major national ceremonies and patrolling the disputed South China Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.