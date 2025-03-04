Philippine fighter jet carrying 2 pilots goes missing during mission against insurgents in southern province

A Philippine air force fighter jet carrying two pilots went missing during a night combat assault in support of ground forces who were battling insurgents in a southern province, officials said Tuesday.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the tactical mission around midnight on Monday before reaching a target area. A search for the jet is underway.

"We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time," Philippine air force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

The other aircraft involved in the mission returned safely to an air base in central Cebu province, the air force said, without offering further details due to security reasons.

The incident happened in a southern Philippine province during an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas, a Philippine military official told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear if the other FA-50s would be grounded after the incident.

The Philippines acquired 12 FA-50s multi-purpose fighter jets from South Korea's Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. for 18.9 billion pesos, or $331 million, beginning in 2015. The acquisition was viewed at the time as the biggest deal under a military modernization program that had been repeatedly stalled by a lack of funds.

In addition to anti-insurgency missions, the jets have been used for various other activities, including major national ceremonies and patrolling the disputed South China Sea.

