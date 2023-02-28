Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South America
Published

Peruvian man found with 800-year-old mummy he called his 'spiritual girlfriend'

The mummy was actually of an adult male who likely lived 600 to 800 years ago in Peru's southern region of Puno

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Archaeology team in Egypt find lion mummy at famed pyramid site Video

Archaeology team in Egypt find lion mummy at famed pyramid site

Lion mummy discovered near famous tourist site.

Peruvian police took a man into custody over the weekend who was carrying around a mummy up to 800 years old in a food delivery bag, according to the country's Ministry of Culture. 

The man, identified as 26-year-old Julio Cesar Bermejo, named the mummy "Juanita" and referred to the ancient remains as his "spiritual girlfriend," according to Agence France-Presse. 

"At home, she's in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her," he said in a local media interview. 

  • Mummy in Peru
    Image 1 of 3

    The 600-800 year old mummy was likely an adult male who lived in the southern region of Puno.  (Peru's Ministry of Culture)

  • Mummy in Peru
    Image 2 of 3

    Police found the mummy in a food delivery bag in Puno, Peru.  (Peru's Ministry of Culture)

  • Mummy in Peru
    Image 3 of 3

    (Peru's Ministry of Culture)

It's unclear if Bermejo was aware that the mummy was actually a man, who likely lived 600 to 800 years ago in the southern region of Puno, according to Peru's Ministry of Culture. 

EGYPT UNVEILS ANCIENT COFFINS, STATUES FOUND IN SAQQARA 

Cultures started practicing mummification in what is now Peru more than 7,000 years ago, according to the American Museum of Natural History. The country is home to numerous archeological sites, most notably Machu Picchu. 

  • Mummy in Peru
    Image 1 of 2

    The man referred to the mummy as his ‘spiritual girlfriend,’ though it was actually a mummified adult male.  (Peru's Ministry of Culture)

  • Mummy in Peru
    Image 2 of 2

    (Peru's Ministry of Culture)

Peru's Ministry of Culture took custody of the mummy over the weekend to "protect and preserve the heritage." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bermejo, who said that his father brought the mummy home three decades ago, is in police custody while authorities investigate the case, according to Agence France-Presse. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest