Germany

Person taken hostage in southern Germany, but rescued unharmed

Incident unfolded in city of Ulm, in southern central Germany

Associated Press
Published
BERLIN (AP) — A person was taken hostage in a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm on Friday night but was later rescued unharmed, police said.

At about 6:45 p.m. local time, an armed man reportedly took an individual hostage inside a Starbucks in the city center, police said. At 8:20 p.m., the suspect left the building with the hostage and tried to flee.

Officers fired shots as the assailant sought to escape and were able to arrest the suspect, police said in a statement. The hostage was unharmed.

Further details about the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.