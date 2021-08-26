Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Pentagon revises Kabul death-toll data, includes fallen Army soldiers

None of the fallen service members were immediately identified by the Defense Department

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The U.S. Defense Department late Thursday revised its descriptions of the service members who were killed in Thursday’s Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.

The death toll for the U.S. military remained at 13, but Defense Department officials told Fox News that the count now stands at 10 Marines, two Army soldiers and one Navy corpsman killed in the attack.

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSIONS: 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT BLAST, MORE WOUNDED, OFFICIALS SAY

The revised information corrected a previous breakdown that said 12 Marines and one Navy corpsman had died.

The attack was the deadliest day for the U.S. military in more than 10 years. In addition to those killed, at least 18 service members were injured, military officials said.

Scenes from Kabul following Thursday's attack. (Getty Images)

Scenes from Kabul following Thursday's attack. (Getty Images)

None of the fallen service members were immediately identified by the Defense Department. It is customary for defense officials to withhold the names of fallen service members until after family members are contacted.

Thursday’s attack was the deadliest day for U.S. troops since insurgents in Afghanistan shot down a U.S. Chinook helicopter in August 2011 – killing 38 people, including 31 U.S. troops.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin contributed to this story.

