Passport Canada roasted after encouraging passport renewals for winter vacations

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the federal department responsible for issuing passports in Canada got roasted virtually for encouraging passport renewals for winter vacations.

“Are you planning a winter vacation but don’t have a valid passport? Don’t wait, apply now!” read the Friday afternoon tone-deaf tweet from Passport Canada, now since deleted.

One response rewrote the tweet – for the reality of the times.

Some replies also included joke memes mocking the tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The country has warned its people to “avoid non-essential travel outside Canada.”

Its travel advisories page notes limited international transportation options, closed borders, and warnings such as: “As foreign governments implement strict travel restrictions and as fewer international transportation options are available, you may have difficulty returning to Canada or may have to remain abroad for an indeterminate period.”

The country asked returning citizens to report symptoms of the virus via the ArriveCAN app.