Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Passport Canada roasted after encouraging passport renewals for winter vacations

Federal agency's tone-deaf tweet has been deleted

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
US, Canada to close border to non-essential travelVideo

US, Canada to close border to non-essential travel

To combat the coronavirus and slow the spread of the infectious disease the European Union will close external borders for 30 days; reaction and analysis from ‘Special Report’ All-Stars.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the federal department responsible for issuing passports in Canada got roasted virtually for encouraging passport renewals for winter vacations.

“Are you planning a winter vacation but don’t have a valid passport? Don’t wait, apply now!” read the Friday afternoon tone-deaf tweet from Passport Canada, now since deleted.

One response rewrote the tweet – for the reality of the times.

Some replies also included joke memes mocking the tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The country has warned its people to  “avoid non-essential travel outside Canada.”

Its travel advisories page notes limited international transportation options, closed borders, and warnings such as: “As foreign governments implement strict travel restrictions and as fewer international transportation options are available, you may have difficulty returning to Canada or may have to remain abroad for an indeterminate period.”

The country asked returning citizens to report symptoms of the virus via the ArriveCAN app.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.