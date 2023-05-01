Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Passenger bus falls off cliff in Mexico, at least 18 dead and more than 30 injured: report

In February, a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla left 17 people dead

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities in Mexico said a bus fell off a cliff on the western side of the country, leaving at least 18 people dead and more than 30 others injured, including nearly a dozen children, according to a report.

The Nayarit prosecutor's office said Sunday evening the bus fell approximately 50 feet down a ravine on Saturday night, Reuters reported.

The incident took place in the Mexican state of Nayarit near a highway that connects Tepic and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination.

Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry released photographs showing rescuers pulling victims from the wreckage.

MEXICO: AUTHORITIES FIND 8 BODIES IN CANCUN RESORT AS DRUG CARTEL VIOLENCE RAGES

A photo of firefighters and paramedics

Firefighters and paramedics pulling injured bus crash victims out of wreckage.  (Reuters/Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry)

Officials identified the dead as 11 women and seven men. At least 11 minors were transferred to area hospitals, according to the report.

MAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO DRUG CARTEL FATALLY SHOT AT STARBUCKS IN MEXICO CITY

Ambulances and people

Rescue teams placing survivors onto a stretcher and into an ambulance after a bus crash on April 30, 2023, left at least 18 victims dead and more than 30 others injured. (Reuters/Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry)

Firefighters helping

Emergency personnel rescuing survivors of a bus crash that killed at least 18 victims on April 30, 2023. (Reuters/Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry)

In February, a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla left 17 people dead.

Fifteen of the 45 passengers were declared dead at the scene and two others died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.