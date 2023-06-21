Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

Paris explosion ignites massive fire in France's capital, several injured as smoke plume visible across city

French firefighters battle blaze after explosion near Paris American Academy

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An explosion in Paris Wednesday sent firefighters rushing to put out a blaze that engulfed the central area of France's capital city. 

Firefighters fought the flames on Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Florence Berthout, mayor for Paris' fifth district, said at least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred earlier in the day, according to Reuters. French outlet BFM TV reported that at least seven people are hurt as the fire of "unknown" origin blazes. 

MELONI, MACRON TALK MIGRANT CRISIS, UKRAINE AT FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

French police and firefighters respond to Paris explosion

French police secure the area after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris June 21, 2023. (REUTERS/Antony Paone)

The outlet said the facade of the Paris American Academy, a bilingual fashion design school, collapsed, with debris littering rue Saint-Jacques. 

One impacted building is adjacent to the Val-de-Grâce hospital, BFM says. 

Armed French soldiers stands guard after Paris explosion

French soldiers and police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris June 21, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion, The Associated Press reported. BFM TV showed fire services sealing off the streets surrounding the fire and hosing down a building, Reuters said.

French firetrucks battle blaze

French firefighters work after several buildings on fire following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris June 21, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

FRENCH AUTHORITIES RAID PARIS OLYMPIC ORGANIZERS' OFFICES AS PART OF CORRUPTION PROBE

Parisians shared photos and video to Twitter revealing a massive plume of smoke visible across much of the city.

Photos also showed armed French soldiers guarding the streets surrounding the fire. 

Paris firefighters battle explosion

French police secure the area as firefighters and rescue forces work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris June 21, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Journalist Olivier Galzi also told BFM TV that he witnessed the facade of a nearby building "completely collapse."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 