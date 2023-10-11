Expand / Collapse search
Central America

Panama, Costa Rica announce busing plan for Darien Gap migrants, likely expediting their trek to US border

500K migrants expected to cross gap separating the Americas by year's end

Panama and Costa Rica announced a plan to quickly bus thousands of migrants through Panama to the Costa Rican border, as the countries continue to grapple with a steady increase in the number of migrants moving through the jungle-clad Darien Gap.

Panama estimates that 420,700 migrants have crossed the Gap from Colombia to Panama so far this year, making it likely the full-year number will top a half million.

DARIEN JUNGLE, A TREACHEROUS ROUTE FOR MIGRANTS, BECOMES MORE ACCESSIBLE AS PANAMA SEES UPTICK IN ARRIVALS

Industrial-scale smuggling operations in Colombia have now reduced the dangerous crossing to a little over two days for the strongest walkers. The expedited bus service in Panama will likely decrease further the amount of time migrants take to reach the U.S. border, now down to about two and a half weeks.

Darien Gap migrants

Migrants take boats in the Darien province of Panama on Oct. 5, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.  (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Panama hopes the new plan will disrupt the smuggling networks that charge migrants to get through the country, as well as reduce crowding at reception camps in Panama where migrants stay once they exit the Darien Gap trail.

PANAMA TO RAMP UP DEPORTATIONS AMID RECORD MIGRATION THROUGH TREACHEROUS DARIEN GAP

Panama's National Immigration Service said 30 buses carried a group of almost 1,600 migrants Tuesday from Panama to a Costa Rican migrant center in Corredores, just inside Costa Rica.

In April, the U.S., Panama and Colombia announced a campaign to slow migration through the Darien jungle, but migrants’ numbers have only grown forcing the Biden administration to seek other options.

The majority of the migrants are from Venezuela, with others from Ecuador, Colombia and Haiti.