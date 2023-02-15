Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Panama bus collision leads to at least 39 migrant deaths

The crash represented Panama's worst migrant accident in a decade

Associated Press
At least 39 migrants were killed and about 20 were injured early Wednesday when the bus they were riding in western Panama tumbled off a cliff, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately report nationalities, but the migrants had crossed the treacherous Darien Gap from Colombia. The Panamanian government typically moves migrants who have crossed the Darien to a camp near the Costa Rica border on the other side of Panama.

Samira Gozaine, director of Panama’s National Immigration Service, said it appeared the bus driver had passed the entrance to a shelter and when he tried to turn around to get back on the highway, the bus collided with another bus and went off the cliff.

Nearly 39 migrants died early Wednesday in a bus collision in western Panama. The bus driver crashed into another vehicle which led the bus to roll of a cliff. 

The bus was carrying 66 migrants to the shelter.

It was the worst accident involving migrants in Panama in at least a decade. The flow of migrants through Panama surged in recent years as more risked the dangerous crossing as they tried to make their way north to the United States.

Last year, nearly 250,000 migrants crossed the Darien jungle – the majority Venezuelans – a record number that nearly doubled the total from the previous year. In January, more than 24,000 migrants crossed Darien, mostly Haitians and Ecuadoreans, according to Panamanian authorities.