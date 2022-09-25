Expand / Collapse search
Israel
Palestinian killed in West Bank as Israel opens fire on 'armed suspects'

Israeli troops killed another alleged militant who 'attempted' to ram a West Bank roadblock

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The Israeli military opened fire on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol in the West Bank on Sunday, killing at least one Palestinian, reports say.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the slain fighter as Saed al-Koni, a member of "The Lion's Den," a militant coalition. The incident occurred when Israeli troops fired on "armed suspects driving in a vehicle and a motorcycle" in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Force.

Al-Koni's slaying was the second to take place near Nablus in as many days, with IDF troops shooting a second fighter who carried out an "attempted ramming attack" on a roadblock.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned Saturday's killing, saying Israeli forces had killed a "defenseless Palestinian." The slain man was identified as Muhammad Ali Hussein Awad, according to Agence France-Presse.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVERRULES TRUMP POLICY ON PALESTINIANS

Israeli soldiers take position at a roadblock near the West Bank town of Nablus, Saturday, Sept. 24 2022. Israeli troops on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers patrolling in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli soldiers and media. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israeli soldiers take position at a roadblock near the West Bank town of Nablus, Saturday, Sept. 24 2022. Israeli troops on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers patrolling in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli soldiers and media. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israeli police deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 17, 2022. 

Israeli police deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

"The Israeli police deliberately shot Awad, with the aim of killing him, after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle in a traffic accident," the ministry said, according to AFP.

The incidents come more than a month after violence between Israeli forces and militants in Gaza reached a boiling point last month, ultimately ending with a cease-fire in early August.

PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD'S ROCKET BARRAGES ON ISRAEL TRACE BACK TO ‘IRAN’S REGIONAL TENTACLES,' EXPERTS SAY

The conflict saw militants fire hundreds of rockets into Israel, and the IDF responding with multiple airstrikes across the region.

The charred remains of a motorcycle are pictured in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 25, 2022, following clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians militants. - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, (AFP via Getty Images)

The charred remains of a motorcycle are pictured in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 25, 2022, following clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians militants. - Israeli troops killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, (AFP via Getty Images) (getty images)

The Israeli military conducts frequent patrols in the West Bank and Gaza, often seeking individuals associated with terror organizations operating there.

Israeli forces remain on high alert as the country is poised to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, according to AFP. The holiday begins Sunday evening.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders