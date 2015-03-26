Palestinian hunger strikers in dire condition

An Israeli rights group says two Palestinian hunger strikers imprisoned in Israel are just clinging to life.

The two men refuse to eat, despite an agreement with Israel last month that persuaded hundreds of other Palestinian prisoners to end a lengthy hunger strike.

Mahmoud Sarsak, 25, a former player with the Palestinian national football team, has not eaten for 79 days. The Gaza man has been held without charge since 2009 and is demanding to be released.

The second, Akram Rikhawi, says Israel violated a pledge to release him when it extended his detention May 21. He has been on strike for 56 days.

Anat Litvin of Physicians for Human Rights Israel said Thursday the men are in "very severe" condition.

Israel's prison service says they are receiving proper care.