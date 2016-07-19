Palestinian boy killed during clashes with Israeli forces

A Palestinian hospital official says a 12-year-old boy was killed after clashes erupted between Israeli forces and protesters in the West Bank.

Ramallah hospital director Ahmad Bitawi says the boy was killed Tuesday by a bullet to the chest. Israeli police deny that live fire was used against protesters.

The incident is the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Since mid-September, 34 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks. More than 200 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them said by Israel to have been attackers. The rest were killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Israel says the violence is the result of a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it stems from frustrations over nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.