Pakistani army says 3 convicted Islamic militants executed

The Pakistani army says three Islamic militants convicted by military courts have been executed.

The army's statement Wednesday says the militants were associated with the Pakistani Taliban and a second extremist group named Harkat-ul-Jihad e-Islami. They were convicted of involvement in the killing of soldiers and police officers.

The Pakistani government began trying alleged Islamic militants in military courts and lifted a moratorium on executions following a December 2014 Taliban attack on a school that killed more than 150 people, most of them schoolchildren.

Human rights groups have criticized the fairness of the military courts, but the army says all defendants have a right to appeal.

The two-year mandate for the military courts to try alleged Islamic militants recently expired, and parliament has been debating whether to continue the practice.