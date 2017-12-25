Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir

Pakistan's military says Indian fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region has killed three soldiers in what it said was an "unprovoked" ceasefire violation.

In a statement, the military said the soldiers were killed Monday in Rawalakot in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, situation was still tense and residents were fleeing to safer places in the region.

Monday's incident took place hours after the wife and mother of an imprisoned Indian naval officer facing the death penalty in Pakistan for espionage and sabotage were allowed to meet with him.

There was no immediate response from India, but the two sides routinely accuse each other of initiating fire.

Each controls part of Kashmir but claims it in its entirety, and they have fought two wars over the region.