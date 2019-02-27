Pakistan says it shot down 2 Indian warplanes, captured pilot

Pakistan’s air force shot down two Indian warplanes Wednesday after they crossed the Kashmir border and captured a pilot, a Pakistani military official said.

Police officials in Indian-occupied Kashmir told Reuters that two Indian pilots and a civilian on the ground died in the crash. The officials did not confirm that the plane was shot down by Pakistani forces.

The Pakistani official said one of the planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir and the other went down in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Earlier, a senior Indian police officer said an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Indian-controlled sector of Kashmir. It wasn't confirmed that there were casualties.

Tensions have been simmering between the two nuclear-powers after India launched an airstrike Tuesday following a suicide bombing that killed more than 40 soldiers in India’s section of the disputed territory of Kashmir earlier this month.

Indian air force spokesman Anupam Banerjee in New Delhi told the Associated Press he has no information on the incident.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to convene the National Command Authority on Wednesday to discuss Islamabad's response to the incursions by Indian warplanes.

Residents on both sides of the de-facto frontier, the so-called Line of Control, said there were exchanges of fire between the two sides through the night. In Pakistan's part of Kashmir, hundreds of villagers have fled border towns.

The airport in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, was closed and said it was a "temporary and precautionary measure," an Indian official told the Associated Press.

Asian News International reported that commercial flights between Indian and Pakistani airspace are affected. Its report said Pakistan immediately stopped domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed