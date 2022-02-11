Ontario Premier Doug Ford was snowmobiling while Ottawa dealt with Freedom Convoy protests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was reportedly enjoying winter recreation in Muskoka as Ottawa endured what the Canadian government has described as an "insurrection," the Freedom Convoy protesting against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Ford was photographed in a full winter suit and was spotted on the area's snowmobile trail.

"Look who I bumped into snowmobiling on beautiful trails of Muskoka, Premier Doug Ford," a Facebook user captioned the photo.

Ford got into a testy exchange with a reporter Friday after CTV News published the photos purportedly showing the Canadian leader giving a thumbs-up while snowmobiling in the Muskoka area — more than four hours away from Ottawa — as protests were ongoing in the Canadian capital last Saturday.

"You call it a ‘siege,' Ottawa police said it was an ‘insurrection’ … can you explain why you decided to go snowmobiling during a stated insurrection and siege in Ottawa?" CTV News' Collin D'Mello asked Ford moments after the Ontario leader declared a state of emergency over the demonstrations.

"Let me make it very clear, Colin. I’ve been on this phone almost 24/7 along with the premiers, U.S. ambassadors, the governor, the prime minister around the clock," Ford replied. "Make no mistake, I have been engaged from the second this has happened, and I’ll be continuing being engaged with the authorities that we need to talk to."

