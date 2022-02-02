Canadian trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’: 2 charged, 13 active investigations: LIVE UPDATES

GoFundMe freezes 'Freedom Convoy' page after it surpasses $10M

GoFundMe paused the fundraising page for the Freedom Convoy 2022 after it surpassed $10 million Wednesday.

"This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations. Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors," read a notice at the top of the GoFundMe page, as of Wednesday evening. "Thank you for your patience."

News stories began circulating last week reporting that the GoFundMe page was frozen and organizers needed to outline how the millions of dollars in raised funds would be spent.

