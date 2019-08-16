Ontario neighborhood rocked by gas explosion after drunk driver crashed into home

A woman driving drunk lost control and drove into a house, igniting a massive gas explosion and fire that devastated a neighborhood in Ontario, Canada, authorities said.

Wednesday night's incident in the city of London forced the evacuation of 100 homes, officials said.

They said Friday that a dozen homes sustained damage. Three of those homes suffered extensive damage and had to be demolished.

Residents of the other 88 homes returned overnight Friday, officials said.

The vehicle struck a house three houses down from Tyler Bilyea’s house, CTV News reported.

“The building blew sky high, glass coming out from other buildings,” he told the channel. “It was a fireball.”

Seven people were injured, including six first responders, CTV reported.

Police blamed Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, of Kitchener, for the crash that touched off the blast.

She was arrested on charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and released, CTV reported.

Mayor Ed Holder said Friday that the recovery will take a long time.

“This has been an extremely stressful and uncertain time for many, but Londoners have risen to the occasion to support their neighbors,” he said.