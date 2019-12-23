Notre Dame Cathedral won’t celebrate Christmas mass for first time in 200 years following devastating fire

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will skip Christmas masses this week for the first time in over two centuries after a devastating fire gutted the building in April.

The 855-year-old landmark has been closed to the public since the massive blaze ripped through the medieval cathedral destroying its iconic spire and noticeably altering the Paris skyline.

“This is the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass (at Notre Dame),” cathedral rector Patrick Chauvet told The Associated Press.

He said that to his knowledge, it was only closed for Christmas in the period after 1789, when the anti-Catholic French revolutionaries turned the monument into “a temple of reason.”

Notre Dame even held Christmas masses during two world wars as a symbol of hope amid the bloodshed. The faithful are looking to keep that spirit alive outside the historic walls this Christmas.

Chauvet will instead lead a midnight Christmas mass on Dec. 24 at Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

“We have the opportunity to celebrate the Mass outside the walls, so to speak... but with some indicators that Notre Dame is connected to us,” Chauvet said.

A wooden liturgical platform that resembles Notre Dame’s own has been constructed in the Saint-Germain church. The Notre Dame choir will also perform a song to the crowd of faithful.

Since the destruction, donations small and large have poured in to help restore the historic cathedral.

In October, French billionaires Francois-Henri Pinault and his father, Francois Pinault, officially signed over $109 million toward rebuilding the church. Rival French billionaire Bernard Arnault pledged $218 million. Others have donated as little as one euro.

French President Emmanuel Macron set a target of five years – which will be when France is set to host the 2024 Summer Olympics – for the completion of Notre-Dame restoration efforts.

