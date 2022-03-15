Norwegian cruise ship runs aground in Dominican Republic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Norwegian cruise ship carrying thousands on board ran aground Monday shortly after leaving a port in the Dominican Republican, officials said.

Local media reported there were around 3,000 tourists and 1,600 crew members on board.

The Norwegian Escape had just left the dock in Puerto Plata Monday afternoon when the ship made contact with a channel bed, Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News in a statement.

Multiple agencies worked through the night to refloat the ship using tugboats and the ship’s own propulsion, according to the Dominican Republic’s Navy.

The ship was returned to the dock at Puerto Plata. Passengers were escorted off for "tourist activities" while officials inspected the ship for damage.

Norwegian Cruise Line said the ship’s hull sustained "minor damage" but no guests or crew were harmed. The current cruise will be shortened and the cruise scheduled to leave Saturday will be canceled so necessary repairs can be made, the company said.

The company is arranging return flights for impacted guests.