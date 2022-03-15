Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America
Published

Norwegian cruise ship runs aground in Dominican Republic

The company is arranging return flights for impacted guests

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Norwegian cruise ship carrying thousands on board ran aground Monday shortly after leaving a port in the Dominican Republican, officials said. 

Local media reported there were around 3,000 tourists and 1,600 crew members on board. 

The "Norwegian Escape" cruise ship. 

The "Norwegian Escape" cruise ship.  (Armada de República Dominicana)

The Norwegian Escape had just left the dock in Puerto Plata Monday afternoon when the ship made contact with a channel bed, Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News in a statement. 

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE WATERSLIDE RIDER GETS STUCK IN OVER-OCEAN LOOP: ‘IT WAS SO QUICK’

Multiple agencies worked through the night to refloat the ship using tugboats and the ship’s own propulsion, according to the Dominican Republic’s Navy.  

The ship was returned to the dock at Puerto Plata. Passengers were escorted off for "tourist activities" while officials inspected the ship for damage.  

Norwegian Cruise Line said the ship’s hull sustained "minor damage" but no guests or crew were harmed. The current cruise will be shortened and the cruise scheduled to leave Saturday will be canceled so necessary repairs can be made, the company said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company is arranging return flights for impacted guests.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  