Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

Norwegian Cruise Ship Not in Danger of Capsizing

By | Associated Press
Sept. 15: Norwegian cruise ship, MS Nordlys, one of the Hurtigruten ships billows smoke as it approaches Alesund in western Norway.

Sept. 15: Norwegian cruise ship, MS Nordlys, one of the Hurtigruten ships billows smoke as it approaches Alesund in western Norway. (AP/Scanpix)

OSLO, Norway -- Officials say the Norwegian cruise ship that caught fire last week is no longer in danger of capsizing.

Ragnar Norum, a spokesman for the Hurtigruten shipping line, told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that divers inspected the damage to the hull Sunday and found the ship is no longer taking in water.

An explosive fire in the engine room of MS Nordlys killed two crew members and forced the evacuation of 260 other people Thursday. Nine other crew were injured. All the passengers were evacuated safely into lifeboats or when the cruise ship reached the harbor of Aalesund, 230 miles northwest of the capital of Oslo.

Norum says Hurtigruten's first priority now is to recover passengers' belongings.