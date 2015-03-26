Norwegian Cruise Ship Not in Danger of Capsizing

OSLO, Norway -- Officials say the Norwegian cruise ship that caught fire last week is no longer in danger of capsizing.

Ragnar Norum, a spokesman for the Hurtigruten shipping line, told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that divers inspected the damage to the hull Sunday and found the ship is no longer taking in water.

An explosive fire in the engine room of MS Nordlys killed two crew members and forced the evacuation of 260 other people Thursday. Nine other crew were injured. All the passengers were evacuated safely into lifeboats or when the cruise ship reached the harbor of Aalesund, 230 miles northwest of the capital of Oslo.

Norum says Hurtigruten's first priority now is to recover passengers' belongings.

