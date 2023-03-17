Northwest Pakistan house fire kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and three others were injured when a massive fire broke out early Friday at a wooden house in northwest Pakistan, police and rescue workers said.

The incident happened in Kohistan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Taimoor Khan, a provincial disaster management official. He said the deaths were caused by the roof collapsing amid the fire.

It was unclear what caused the blaze and police said they were still investigating.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other officials have expressed their grief and shock over the incident.