North Korea unveils daughter of Kim Jong Un at missile launch site

North Korea has unveiled the daughter of leader Kim Jong Un.

State media KCNA said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their "beloved daughter" on Friday.

The main Rodong Sinmun newspaper released photos of Kim watching a soaring missile with his daughter.

She is also pictured walking hand-in-hand with her father.

Her name and age were not provided, but it is the first time for state media to mention the daughter or publicize her photos.

South Korean media reported that Kim married Ri in 2009 and that the couple have three children, born in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

In 2013, following a trip to the capital city of Pyongyang, retired NBA star Dennis Rodman told the Guardian that he had held Kim's baby daughter named Ju Ae.

Kim Jong Un has not yet publicly anointed an heir apparent and after disappearing from the public eye amid rumors about health conditions in 2020, many speculated that Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, would step in.

The 38-year-old ruler said the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile – the country's longest-range, nuclear-capable missile – proved he has a reliable weapon to contain U.S.-led military threats.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the weapon could travel as far as 9,320 miles – enough to reach the continental U.S.

The missile flew nearly 621 miles in 69 minutes, according to KCNA.

The U.N. Security Council will gather on Monday to discuss North Korea at the request of the United States, which strongly condemned the latest launch.

Friday's ICBM launch marks the country's eighth test this year, based on a tally from the U.S. Department of State.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.