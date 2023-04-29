Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
North Korea threatens to deploy more nuclear assets as US prepares to send submarine

Kim Yo Jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, says North Korea's 'right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to' US, South Korea

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong responded Saturday to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after the world leader urged the U.S. to continue pressing North Korea with military strength.

During a diplomatic visit to the United States this week, Yoon spoke to Congress about his desire to curb North Korea's nuclear program and missile testing.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT QUOTES REAGAN TO WARN ABOUT KIM JONG UN IN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

President Yoon speaks US Congress

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers remarks to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on April 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Yoon evoked former President Reagan in his remarks, quoting the leader's famous "A Time for Choosing" speech.

"As President Reagan once said, ‘There is a price we will not pay. There is a point beyond which they must not advance,’" Yoon said. "We must make his words clear to North Korea."

Kim Yo Jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, dismissed the remarks and warned that recurring military drills by South Korea and the U.S. were only escalating the conflict.

BIDEN TO NORTH KOREA: A NUCLEAR ATTACK WOULD BE 'THE END' OF UN'S REGIME

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

South Korea and the U.S. struck a deal Wednesday to periodically dock nuclear-armed submarines in the region, alongside more collaborative training between the countries.

"The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them," Kim Yo Jong said, according to English-language North Korean outlet Korean Central News Agency.

Yoon, who first entered South Korean politics two years ago to run for president, and first lady Kim Keon Hee joined President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a state dinner Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance. 

CHINA, UKRAINE ON MAIN STAGE AS SOUTH KOREA'S PRESIDENT VISITS BIDEN, ADDRESSES CONGRESS FOR 1ST TIME IN DECADE

A photo of Joe Biden

President Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., April 26, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In her message, Kim Yo Jong also took shots at Biden, who stated Wednesday that the use of a nuclear weapon by North Korea would mean an end for the Kim regime.

Kim Yo Jong, right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, helps Kim sign statement. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)

"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S., an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out two-year remainder of his office term," Kim Yo Jong said.

"The pipe dream of the U.S. and South Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength," she warned.

