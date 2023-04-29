North Korea threatens to deploy more nuclear assets as US prepares to send submarine

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong responded Saturday to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after the world leader urged the U.S. to continue pressing North Korea with military strength.

During a diplomatic visit to the United States this week, Yoon spoke to Congress about his desire to curb North Korea's nuclear program and missile testing.

Yoon evoked former President Reagan in his remarks, quoting the leader's famous "A Time for Choosing" speech.

"As President Reagan once said, ‘There is a price we will not pay. There is a point beyond which they must not advance,’" Yoon said. "We must make his words clear to North Korea."

Kim Yo Jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, dismissed the remarks and warned that recurring military drills by South Korea and the U.S. were only escalating the conflict.

South Korea and the U.S. struck a deal Wednesday to periodically dock nuclear-armed submarines in the region, alongside more collaborative training between the countries.

"The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them," Kim Yo Jong said, according to English-language North Korean outlet Korean Central News Agency.

Yoon, who first entered South Korean politics two years ago to run for president, and first lady Kim Keon Hee joined President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a state dinner Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

In her message, Kim Yo Jong also took shots at Biden, who stated Wednesday that the use of a nuclear weapon by North Korea would mean an end for the Kim regime.

"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S., an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out two-year remainder of his office term," Kim Yo Jong said.

"The pipe dream of the U.S. and South Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength," she warned.